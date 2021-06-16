UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Imposes Rs. 20 Mln Fines During Drive Against Illegal Use Of LED/HID

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

NH&MP imposes Rs. 20 mln fines during drive against illegal use of LED/HID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has imposed Rs. 20 million fines on 37,583 motorists during campaign against illegal use of Light Emitting Diode (LED) and high-intensity discharge (HID) lights on motorways and highways across the country.

Furthermore, 3592 vehicles were sent back from Toll Plazas, however 11610 LED / HID lights were taken off from the vehicles. The National Highways and Motorway Police is committed to facilitate the road users through strict enforcement and education, said a press release.

Citizens has lodged multiple complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal regarding traffic congestion and parking violations at Motorway chowk, chungi No.26 and Rawat area, lane violations, traffic obstruction by heavy vehicles (especially dumper) and illegal use of HID/LED lights on motorways and highways.

Owing to the frequent complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, NH&MP launched special enforcement campaign to curb the aforementioned violations in order to facilitate the road users for safe and uninterrupted journey.

It is pertinent to mention here that other complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal have already been redressed.

A special campaign not only launched against the illegal use of HID/LED lights but also legal action was taken against the motorists. The general public has been briefed about the illegal use of HID lights and traffic violations. Various campaigns were launched against the use of LED / HID lights in vehicles on Motorways and National Highways across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Education Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police, SEDD monitor work progress and set ..

17 minutes ago

Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former ..

29 minutes ago

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

1 hour ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.