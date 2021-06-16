NH&MP imposes Rs. 20 mln fines during drive against illegal use of LED/HID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has imposed Rs. 20 million fines on 37,583 motorists during campaign against illegal use of Light Emitting Diode (LED) and high-intensity discharge (HID) lights on motorways and highways across the country.

Furthermore, 3592 vehicles were sent back from Toll Plazas, however 11610 LED / HID lights were taken off from the vehicles. The National Highways and Motorway Police is committed to facilitate the road users through strict enforcement and education, said a press release.

Citizens has lodged multiple complaints on Pakistan Citizen Portal regarding traffic congestion and parking violations at Motorway chowk, chungi No.26 and Rawat area, lane violations, traffic obstruction by heavy vehicles (especially dumper) and illegal use of HID/LED lights on motorways and highways.

Owing to the frequent complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal, NH&MP launched special enforcement campaign to curb the aforementioned violations in order to facilitate the road users for safe and uninterrupted journey.

It is pertinent to mention here that other complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal have already been redressed.

A special campaign not only launched against the illegal use of HID/LED lights but also legal action was taken against the motorists. The general public has been briefed about the illegal use of HID lights and traffic violations. Various campaigns were launched against the use of LED / HID lights in vehicles on Motorways and National Highways across the country.