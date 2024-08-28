Open Menu

NHMP Imposes Rs 350,000 Fine On Foodlets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), in its ongoing drive against overcharging and expired items of checking foodlets in the services area on Wednesday, inspected various sites and fined Rs 350,000 for violating Food Authority Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

NHMP North Zone spokesman Muhammad Saqib said that the teams comprising respective Assistant Commissioners, Motorway Police, and Food Authority officials, while inspecting on M-1, M-2, the Saat Expressway, and Hazara Expressway, found expired items at several outlets and discarded them on the spot.

The teams also sealed various outlets for overcharging and imposed Rs 350,000 on them.

He further said that strict action was being taken against the violators on the motorways to ensure the provision of hygienic food to the customers.

