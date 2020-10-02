UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHMP Impounds 20 Bikes In Crackdown Against One-wheeling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:52 PM

NHMP impounds 20 bikes in crackdown against one-wheeling

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have launched a crackdown against the youth indulging in one-wheeling on the motorbikes and impounded 20 motorbikes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have launched a crackdown against the youth indulging in one-wheeling on the motorbikes and impounded 20 motorbikes.

The NHMP spokesman informed here on Friday that 20 motorbikes were impounded from the young riders found violating the traffic regulations by one-wheeling. He told that the action was being taken to avert the road accidents being caused by such reckless bikers.

Separately, the Traffic Section City has informed that 8 motorbikes impounded in the ongoing year due to certain violations of the traffic rules were still lying at their office.

The police spokesman said the traffic section impounded hundreds of motorbikes this year in punishment for the traffic violations almost all except those 8 vehicles were taken back by their owners after payment of the penalty.

However, he added, the motorbike whose make, colour, engine number and chassis number had also been publicized were still lying at the office of the Traffic Section City.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Young All From

Recent Stories

District admin, TMA conduct joint anti-encroachmen ..

2 minutes ago

PEMRA refrains channels from airing contents regar ..

2 minutes ago

No shortage of flour in Hafizabad: DC

2 minutes ago

Trump Has 'Very Light' Symptoms, Will Be Briefed o ..

5 minutes ago

Halep trounces Anisimova in Roland Garros rematch

5 minutes ago

Duki's delegation calls on Governor Balochistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.