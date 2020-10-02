NHMP impounds 20 bikes in crackdown against one-wheeling

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have launched a crackdown against the youth indulging in one-wheeling on the motorbikes and impounded 20 motorbikes.

The NHMP spokesman informed here on Friday that 20 motorbikes were impounded from the young riders found violating the traffic regulations by one-wheeling. He told that the action was being taken to avert the road accidents being caused by such reckless bikers.

Separately, the Traffic Section City has informed that 8 motorbikes impounded in the ongoing year due to certain violations of the traffic rules were still lying at their office.

The police spokesman said the traffic section impounded hundreds of motorbikes this year in punishment for the traffic violations almost all except those 8 vehicles were taken back by their owners after payment of the penalty.

However, he added, the motorbike whose make, colour, engine number and chassis number had also been publicized were still lying at the office of the Traffic Section City.