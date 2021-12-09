UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Initiates Crackdown Against HTV Drivers Using Fast Lane

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has initiated a crackdown against the drivers of Heavy Traffic Vehicles (HTV) using the fast lane on Motorways.

According to a statement, NH&MP has taken notice on the complaints received on social media about HTV's using the fast lane.

The strict enforcement of rules and regulations, rigorous road safety awareness campaigns and patrolling resulted in a reduction of fatal accidents in the current year.

NHMP was working day and night to make people's journey safe on roads, it said.

"Our mission is to promote safety on motorways and highways by enforcing traffic laws and providing assistance to road users while maintaining the highest standards of courtesy, integrity, and professionalism".

The NH&MP was trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters, it added.

