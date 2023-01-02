UrduPoint.com

NHMP Intensifying Safety Measures For Two-wheelers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

NHMP intensifying safety measures for two-wheelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have been active to enhance the safety of two-wheelers and sensitizing stakeholders about the proper use of rear mirrors and helmets.

Talking to APP here on Monday, spokesman of NHMP Asad Shabbir said that two-wheelers were violating the rules on highways causing loss of property and lives. To address this issue a letter was written to the engineering board for sensitizing the motorcycle manufacturers regarding the adoption of security measurements as per law, he informed.

He said NHMP gave safety briefings to the motorcyclists about the importance of helmets and gave away complimentary helmets.

Asad said a vigorous campaign #nomore was launched as per the directions of the Inspector General of NHMP Khalid Mahmood, in order to create awareness among two-wheeler riders about the traffic rules.

He informed that all officials were directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. "NHMP aims to help road users while observing the highest level of courtesy, integrity, and professionalism" he added.

He urged the parents for now allowing their underage children to ride bikes till the age of maturity.

It is worth mentioning that Islamabad Capital Police issued 211,279 fine tickets to motorcyclists riding bikes without helmets during the ongoing year.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Motorway Fine Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

8 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

58 minutes ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.