NHMP intensifying safety measures for two-wheelers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have been active to enhance the safety of two-wheelers and sensitizing stakeholders about the proper use of rear mirrors and helmets.

Talking to APP here on Monday, spokesman of NHMP Asad Shabbir said that two-wheelers were violating the rules on highways causing loss of property and lives. To address this issue a letter was written to the engineering board for sensitizing the motorcycle manufacturers regarding the adoption of security measurements as per law, he informed.

He said NHMP gave safety briefings to the motorcyclists about the importance of helmets and gave away complimentary helmets.

Asad said a vigorous campaign #nomore was launched as per the directions of the Inspector General of NHMP Khalid Mahmood, in order to create awareness among two-wheeler riders about the traffic rules.

He informed that all officials were directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. "NHMP aims to help road users while observing the highest level of courtesy, integrity, and professionalism" he added.

He urged the parents for now allowing their underage children to ride bikes till the age of maturity.

It is worth mentioning that Islamabad Capital Police issued 211,279 fine tickets to motorcyclists riding bikes without helmets during the ongoing year.