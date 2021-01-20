NHMP issues instructions for road users

National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) on Tuesday issued special instructions for the road users while crossing the toll plazas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) on Tuesday issued special instructions for the road users while crossing the toll plazas.

As per instructions, vehicles that do not have M-tag i.e.

electronic tolling chip facility should use the toll booth on the left side while entering or exiting the motorway.

The vehicles with electronic chip facility should use the toll booth on the right side while entering and exiting the motorway.

The FWO Customer Care Center can be contacted at selected toll plazas on the motorway for installation of M-tag. They can contact the Motorway Police Helpline 130 or the FWO Helpline 9909 for more information.