NHMP Issues 'Rain Advisory' For Monsoon Season

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 07:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a weather advisory for the North Zone, warning motorists of intermittent rain in areas including Islamabad, Peshawar, Kot Momin, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, and Thakot.

According to a spokesman for NHMP on Saturday, the Motorway officials have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution while driving during rainy conditions.

Given the slippery road conditions, there is a heightened risk of vehicles skidding out of control.

Motorists are advised to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front and avoid speeding.

As a precautionary measure, the NHMP has initiated a special briefing campaign at all toll plazas to inform commuters about the weather conditions. Citizens are advised to avoid non-essential travel during rainy periods.

For real-time traffic updates and information, motorists could contact the NHMP helpline at 130 or follow the official social media accounts of the National Highways and Motorway Police.

