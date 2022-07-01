UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Issues Rain Advisory For Road Users

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022

NH&MP issues rain advisory for road users

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH &MP) has issued an advisory for road users to exercise caution, adherence to safety rules and keep driving slow during rainy weather conditions.

In an advisory issued here, NH&MP urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and check the tires, breaks, windshield wipers and lights before travel.

Motorway Police urged motorists to keep a safe distance between vehicles, drive carefully, carry first aid kit, keep necessary tools, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road and refrain from using phones when driving.

The NH&MP also urged road users to avoid unnecessary travelling during inclement weather.

