UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Issues Smog/fog Alert At Motorway M4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NH&MP issues smog/fog alert at motorway M4

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has issued smog/fog alerts at motorway M4.

According to the details, the briefing regarding the installation of fog lights into the vehicles at all toll plazas across the sector was underway under the directions of Deputy Inspector General Motorway Central 2 Zone Shahid Javed and Sector Commander M4 Atif Ali Chaudhary.

Pamphlets were also being distributed among the citizens traveling on the motorway M4 to make them aware of smog and fog and strict legal action has been taken against the burning of crop residues in the surroundings of the motorway.

According to Sector Commander M4, it was a dire need to work together to prevent smog as a nation.

Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti said that positive results were yielded due to an effective strategy to control the burning of crop residues.

He said that all these steps were being taken in the large public interest.

He urged the citizens to dial the National Highway Motorway Police helpline '130' or the smartphone application 'Humsafar App' in case of any assistance while traveling on the national highways.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles All

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

18 minutes ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

21 minutes ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

26 minutes ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.