NH&MP issues smog/fog alert at motorway M4

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has issued smog/fog alerts at motorway M4.

According to the details, the briefing regarding the installation of fog lights into the vehicles at all toll plazas across the sector was underway under the directions of Deputy Inspector General Motorway Central 2 Zone Shahid Javed and Sector Commander M4 Atif Ali Chaudhary.

Pamphlets were also being distributed among the citizens traveling on the motorway M4 to make them aware of smog and fog and strict legal action has been taken against the burning of crop residues in the surroundings of the motorway.

According to Sector Commander M4, it was a dire need to work together to prevent smog as a nation.

Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti said that positive results were yielded due to an effective strategy to control the burning of crop residues.

He said that all these steps were being taken in the large public interest.

He urged the citizens to dial the National Highway Motorway Police helpline '130' or the smartphone application 'Humsafar App' in case of any assistance while traveling on the national highways.