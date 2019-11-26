UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Issues Tickets Of 1.9 Mln To Traffic Rules Violators

Tue 26th November 2019

Deputy Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M - 2, Ishfaq Ahmed Tuesday said that Motorway Police had issued 1.9 million challans to traffic rules violators besides imposed fine of Rs 850 million during last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M - 2, Ishfaq Ahmed Tuesday said that Motorway Police had issued 1.9 million challans to traffic rules violators besides imposed fine of Rs 850 million during last year.

Talking to APP, DIG Ishfaq said the Motorway police of Zone-I and Zone-II was taking strict action against the rules violators to make safe and secure journey, adding that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

He informed that Motorway Police extended help and assistance to over 214,000 people who were in distress while travelling on motorways besides organized special briefing sessions at toll plazas, bus stands and other points for nearly five million people during last one year period.

Ishfaq said, over 225,000 booklets and leaflets were distributed among the motorway users to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding, violation of traffic rules and road safety.

In a question, he said that as the jurisdiction of motorway police has been expanded so an additional 5,000 new recruitment is being hired to keep the roads safe for the public.

