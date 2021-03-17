UrduPoint.com
NHMP Issues Traffic Advisory In Connection With Pakistan Day Parade

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:27 AM

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in connection with Pakistan Day (March 23) parade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in connection with Pakistan Day (March 23) parade.

All types of heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) will be barred from entering Islamabad during the March 23 parade.

In connection with the March 23 parade, on March 17, 19, 21 and 23, from 12:00 a.m. midnight to 2:00 p.m., the entry of freight HTVs for Islamabad will be closed.

The HTV vehicles coming to Islamabad from Peshawar Islamabad Motorway and and Lahore-Islamabad Motorway will be barred from entering.

The entry of heavy goods vehicles coming from the Grand Trunk road will also be closed for Islamabad.

