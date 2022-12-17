NH&MP issues travelling advisory regarding fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has issued a travelling advisory in case of fog on the motorway.

According to the details, Sector Commander Motorway M4 Atif Chaudhary has issued instructions to the citizens in view of possible fog.

Briefing officers have been appointed at all entry points of the sector in this regard to save precious lives in case of fog. Moreover, he said, citizens could dial NH&MP helpline 130 to avoid any problem or inconvenience or visit the smartphone App "Humsafar App".

He urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling during thick fog and travel in day time if necessary.

"Keep lights dim and use fog lights and proper distance from the next vehicle in case of thick fog," the sector commander added.