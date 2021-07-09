UrduPoint.com
'NHMP Issuing International Driving Permits Now'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has started issuing international driving permits, which are acceptable in 57 different countries

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) has started issuing international driving permits, which are acceptable in 57 different countries.

This was stated by beat commander Motorway Police Iftikhar Ali Wince.

Addressing a function at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that society has to play its proactive role to make road travel safe and secure. He said that the NHMP has convinced the education Department to include road safety as an integral part of the curriculum.

