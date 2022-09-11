UrduPoint.com

NHMP Kicks Off Crackdown Against Violators Of Speed Limit In Hazara Motorway Tunnels

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

NHMP kicks off crackdown against violators of speed limit in Hazara motorway tunnels

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Sunday kicked off an operation against over speeding in Hazara Motorway Tunnel to avoid road accidents. This was told by Sector Commander Hazara Motorway Syed Saqib Shah while talking to media.

He further said that crackdown against exceeding the speed limit in the motorway tunnels has been started to avoid accidents as some commuters are not following the speed limit and in this regard checking and action have been accelerated to make the implementation of the speed limit inside the tunnel more effective.

Saqib Shah said that the speed limit inside the tunnel was 60 km per hour in dry weather conditions and 30 km per hour during rainy weather, adding exceeding the speed limits can be dangerous.

He said that since there were no mobile phone signals inside the tunnel, therefore in case of any emergency, landline phones installed in the tunnel could be used to contact the administration.

The Sector Commander said that the NHMP was striving hard to provide safe roads to the commuters and was responsible for the enforcement of traffic and safety laws, security and recovery on Pakistan's National Highways and Motorway network.

He said that the E-35 Hazara motorway from Burhan to Mansehra was 182 kilometers long where our teams were busy day and night to maintain law and order and provide a congenial environment to the drivers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Police Motorway Law And Order Mobile Road Traffic Mansehra Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

10 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

20 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

20 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.