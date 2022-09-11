NHMP kicks off crackdown against violators of speed limit in Hazara motorway tunnels

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Sunday kicked off an operation against over speeding in Hazara Motorway Tunnel to avoid road accidents. This was told by Sector Commander Hazara Motorway Syed Saqib Shah while talking to media.

He further said that crackdown against exceeding the speed limit in the motorway tunnels has been started to avoid accidents as some commuters are not following the speed limit and in this regard checking and action have been accelerated to make the implementation of the speed limit inside the tunnel more effective.

Saqib Shah said that the speed limit inside the tunnel was 60 km per hour in dry weather conditions and 30 km per hour during rainy weather, adding exceeding the speed limits can be dangerous.

He said that since there were no mobile phone signals inside the tunnel, therefore in case of any emergency, landline phones installed in the tunnel could be used to contact the administration.

The Sector Commander said that the NHMP was striving hard to provide safe roads to the commuters and was responsible for the enforcement of traffic and safety laws, security and recovery on Pakistan's National Highways and Motorway network.

He said that the E-35 Hazara motorway from Burhan to Mansehra was 182 kilometers long where our teams were busy day and night to maintain law and order and provide a congenial environment to the drivers.