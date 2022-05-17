UrduPoint.com

NHMP, KPEZDMC Organize Workshop On Road Safety

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM

NHMP, KPEZDMC organize workshop on road safety

In order to educate masses about road safety, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) in collaboration with Khyber Pakthunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) arranged a workshop at Gadoon Economic Zone, M-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :In order to educate masses about road safety, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) in collaboration with Khyber Pakthunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) arranged a workshop at Gadoon Economic Zone, M-1.

Senior officers of NHMP delivered lectures on the road safety rules to the participants of the workshop, said a press release.

The participants showed keen interest in learning road safety rules and appreciated the Motorway Police for arranging awareness and education activities for the masses.

They also demanded such awareness sessions should be conducted in the future to keep the people updated on the developing trends and rules of road safety.

Related Topics

Police Education Motorway Company Road

Recent Stories

Nigeria's High Commissioner calls on Chairman NADR ..

Nigeria's High Commissioner calls on Chairman NADRA

1 minute ago
 Training workshop for investigation officials of A ..

Training workshop for investigation officials of Anti-corruption started in Quet ..

1 minute ago
 CM seeks water recycling plan for Murree

CM seeks water recycling plan for Murree

1 minute ago
 Completion of CPEC projects top most priority of c ..

Completion of CPEC projects top most priority of current regime: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to ..

Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to Block His Extradition - Wife

5 minutes ago
 Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.