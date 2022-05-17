NHMP, KPEZDMC organize workshop on road safety

In order to educate masses about road safety, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) in collaboration with Khyber Pakthunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) arranged a workshop at Gadoon Economic Zone, M-1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :In order to educate masses about road safety, National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) in collaboration with Khyber Pakthunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) arranged a workshop at Gadoon Economic Zone, M-1.

Senior officers of NHMP delivered lectures on the road safety rules to the participants of the workshop, said a press release.

The participants showed keen interest in learning road safety rules and appreciated the Motorway Police for arranging awareness and education activities for the masses.

They also demanded such awareness sessions should be conducted in the future to keep the people updated on the developing trends and rules of road safety.