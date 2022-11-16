UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Launches Awareness Drive For Installation Of Dash Cameras In Public Transport

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

NH&MP launches awareness drive for installation of dash cameras in public transport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) have launched an awareness drive for installation of smart dash cameras in public transport at M4.

According to the details, the initiative for installation of smart dash cameras into vehicles was taken to control accidents in public transport through monitoring on modern lines as per vision of Inspector General NH& MP Khalid Mahmood.

In this regard, Sector Commander M4 Atif Ali Chaudhary held a meeting with the owners and representatives of public transport and instructed them to install smart dash cameras for monitoring of all vehicles on modern lines.

He said that effective monitoring was very important to control accidents in public transport and to ensure the safety of lives and properties of citizens.

He maintained that the last date for installation of dash cameras was November 15 which has been extended for another 10 days. He said that the entry of vehicles without smart dash cameras will be closed on the motorways after the deadline.

Beat Commander Qamar Shahzad Bhatti informed the passengers how to open the emergency gate of the buses at the toll plazas and said that all these steps are being taken keeping in mind the public interest.

He urged the citizens to dial NH&MP helpline 130 or smartphone application 'Humsafar App' in case of any assistance while traveling on motorways.

