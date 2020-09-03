NH&MP launches awareness drive for public transport commuters

National Highways and Motorway police (NH&MP) launched awareness drive for commuters of public transport as step to reduce public transport road accidents

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway police (NH&MP) launched awareness drive for commuters of public transport as step to reduce public transport road accidents.

DSP NH&MP Sajjad Gondal and Inspector Gulzar Hussain briefed the passengers of public transport at Shamkot toll plaza M-4 motorway on Thursday, under the directions of IG NH&MP, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam.

They said that people are precious asset of the country adding that more than 50 families travel in a bus and it's the passengers which suffered the most due to negligence or mistake of driver.

The commuters were urged to dial motorway police helpline 130 in case of usage of mobile phone, overspending, over charging, over loading and wrong side of overtaking by public transport driver.

Motorway police is taking practical steps to control road accidents, the police officials concluded.