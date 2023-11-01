NH&MP launches awareness drive for smog, fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M4 has launched an awareness campaign about smog/fog.

According to details, a seminar was also held in collaboration with a private company to create awareness about smog/fog in Beat No. 22.

DSP Zargham Atta, Admin Officer Muhammad Kamran, Inspector Gul Hameed Khan, Inspector Gulzar Hussain, civil society members, drivers and lawyers were in attendance.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmed gave lecture to participants on smog/fog awareness and informed them about the measures taken by the motorway police to make the lives of passengers traveling on National Highways and Motorways safer.

The emergency evacuation from the bus, the method of using the emergency gate of the vehicle, use of hammer to break the glass of the vehicle and the use of the emergency gate installed on the roof of the vehicle were the topics under discussion.

Meanwhile, DSP Zargham Atta said that they needed to work together as a nation to avoid harms of smog/fog.

He further said that it was the responsibility of all of us to follow road safety respect traffic rules.