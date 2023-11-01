Open Menu

NH&MP Launches Awareness Drive For Smog, Fog

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

NH&MP launches awareness drive for smog, fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) M4 has launched an awareness campaign about smog/fog.

According to details, a seminar was also held in collaboration with a private company to create awareness about smog/fog in Beat No. 22.

DSP Zargham Atta, Admin Officer Muhammad Kamran, Inspector Gul Hameed Khan, Inspector Gulzar Hussain, civil society members, drivers and lawyers were in attendance.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmed gave lecture to participants on smog/fog awareness and informed them about the measures taken by the motorway police to make the lives of passengers traveling on National Highways and Motorways safer.

The emergency evacuation from the bus, the method of using the emergency gate of the vehicle, use of hammer to break the glass of the vehicle and the use of the emergency gate installed on the roof of the vehicle were the topics under discussion.

Meanwhile, DSP Zargham Atta said that they needed to work together as a nation to avoid harms of smog/fog.

He further said that it was the responsibility of all of us to follow road safety respect traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Civil Society Lawyers Company Road Vehicle Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in ..

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

17 minutes ago
 MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training pro ..

MoEc, ICA sign agreement to implement training programmes on AML/CFT mechanisms

1 hour ago
 PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Pale ..

PM condemns rising Israeli aggression against Palestinians

1 hour ago
 IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

IMARAT Plans Pakistan’s Biggest REIT

1 hour ago
 NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply c ..

NAB court summons Zardari in Thatha Water Supply case

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cu ..

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

2 hours ago
EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

EGA announces completion of its Ramp-Up programme

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. So ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 32 New Zealand Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at ..

No internet, phone service after Israeli attack at Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza ..

3 hours ago
 Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

Al Sayegh attends Korean National Day celebration

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#03 ..

Minister of Justice attends Indonesian Embassy&#039;s National Day celebration

4 hours ago
 ‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for ..

‘Al-Jundi’ journal publishes issue No. 598 for November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan