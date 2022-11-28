NH&MP launches campaign on road safety

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Monday launched a crackdown against passenger or other heavy vehicles, causing traffic disruption on motorways and highways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Monday launched a crackdown against passenger or other heavy vehicles, causing traffic disruption on motorways and highways.

The campaign was launched on the directions of NH&MP Inspector General Khalid Mehmood, said a spokesman for NH&MP.

The NH&MP mobile education unit had been directed to give special briefings to drivers of the buses and trucks on motorways, the spokesman said.

He said that awareness banners had been displayed at toll plazas and prominent places in sectors and beats, so that the transporters could observe traffic rules and laws.

He said that a ban had been imposed on the transportation of oil tankers on high visibility vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am, adding that instructions had been issued to the Oil Tanker Association to strictly follow the orders otherwise action would be taken over violation.

The purpose of special campaign was to provide convenience to the passengers and control accidents.

The campaign would continue for two-week on the highways.