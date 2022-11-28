UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Launches Campaign On Road Safety

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 10:13 PM

NH&MP launches campaign on road safety

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Monday launched a crackdown against passenger or other heavy vehicles, causing traffic disruption on motorways and highways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Monday launched a crackdown against passenger or other heavy vehicles, causing traffic disruption on motorways and highways.

The campaign was launched on the directions of NH&MP Inspector General Khalid Mehmood, said a spokesman for NH&MP.

The NH&MP mobile education unit had been directed to give special briefings to drivers of the buses and trucks on motorways, the spokesman said.

He said that awareness banners had been displayed at toll plazas and prominent places in sectors and beats, so that the transporters could observe traffic rules and laws.

He said that a ban had been imposed on the transportation of oil tankers on high visibility vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am, adding that instructions had been issued to the Oil Tanker Association to strictly follow the orders otherwise action would be taken over violation.

The purpose of special campaign was to provide convenience to the passengers and control accidents.

The campaign would continue for two-week on the highways.

Related Topics

Police Education Mobile Oil Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

Hawaii volcano, world's largest, erupts for first ..

Hawaii volcano, world's largest, erupts for first time in decades

28 seconds ago
 Wales must give everything to beat England after ' ..

Wales must give everything to beat England after 'heartbreak': Bale

30 seconds ago
 Five killed, 1,222 injured in 1,154 accidents acro ..

Five killed, 1,222 injured in 1,154 accidents across Punjab

33 seconds ago
 ACE arrests two officials on corruption

ACE arrests two officials on corruption

35 seconds ago
 Israeli Navy Detains Crew of Two Boats on Suspicio ..

Israeli Navy Detains Crew of Two Boats on Suspicion of Smuggling - Reports

3 minutes ago
 German Government Mulls Allocating $20.8Bln to Cur ..

German Government Mulls Allocating $20.8Bln to Curb Ammunition Shortages - Spoke ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.