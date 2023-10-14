Open Menu

NHMP Launches CE Category Driving License For Public, Paving Way For Employment Opportunities Abroad

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2023 | 09:34 PM

NHMP launches CE category driving license for public, paving way for employment opportunities abroad

The National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a (CE) category driving license for the general public, enabling drivers to operate trailers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) has issued a (CE) category driving license for the general public, enabling drivers to operate trailers.

This is a significant development, as it will open up new employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the middle East, Canada, and Europe, where there is a high demand for CE category drivers, a public relations officer said on Saturday.

The launch of the CE category license was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Communications and Information Technology Shahid Ashraf Tarar, who emphasized the importance of providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth in the shortest possible time. He also highlighted the potential of this license to increase foreign exchange reserves in Pakistan.

IG Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khawaja expressed his gratitude to the Federal Minister for his support and assured that the Motorway Police is committed to issuing 3,000 to 5,000 CE category driving licenses by next year.

He also emphasized the importance of a transparent and strict examination process to ensure that only qualified drivers are issued with this license.

The launch of the CE category driving license is a commendable step by the Motorway Police, and it is hoped that it will help to reduce traffic accidents and make the roads safer. It is also a positive development for the Pakistani economy, as it will open up new employment opportunities for Pakistanis abroad and contribute to increased foreign exchange reserves.

The CE category driving license is currently being issued from the HTV Test Center Sangjani, Islamabad.

The fee for the license is Rs 5,000, and to be eligible for the CE category driving license, applicants must have a valid LTV driving license for at least one year.

The aspiring applicants must also pass a theoretical and practical test conducted by the Motorway Police.

The launch of the CE category driving license is a welcome step that will benefit both Pakistani drivers and the economy as a whole.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Technology Exchange Europe Motorway Canada Traffic Middle East From Employment

Recent Stories

Islamabad Food Authority seals honey selling point ..

Islamabad Food Authority seals honey selling point for selling synthetic honey

2 minutes ago
 "Revolutionary Transformations on the Horizon: Pak ..

"Revolutionary Transformations on the Horizon: Pakistan's Karakoram Highway Pois ..

3 minutes ago
 World Bank loan not in jeopardy, pledges exceed re ..

World Bank loan not in jeopardy, pledges exceed requirement

7 minutes ago
 Rohit hails India 'grit' in Pakistan rout

Rohit hails India 'grit' in Pakistan rout

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns mur ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns murder of six labourers in Turbat

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony held for police martyrs of 1990 incident ..

Ceremony held for police martyrs of 1990 incident at Chiniot

2 minutes ago
Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award holds ..

Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award holds two informative workshops

51 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhu ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays tribute to Ra ..

2 minutes ago
 South Africa deny France 'chess game' claims for W ..

South Africa deny France 'chess game' claims for World Cup quarter-final

2 minutes ago
 UAE opens mobile hospital to treat quake-affected ..

UAE opens mobile hospital to treat quake-affected people in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 PRIDE held two days training workshop for journali ..

PRIDE held two days training workshop for journalists in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 World Polio Day will be observes on October 24

World Polio Day will be observes on October 24

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan