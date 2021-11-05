NH&MP launches crackdown against illegal number plates vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) launched crackdown against vehicles with illegal number plates at Motorway M-4 here on Friday.

As per vision of IG National Highways Motorway Police Inam Ghani, the action has been initiated against all vehicles with illegal number plates.

The vehicles were being checked while heavy fines being imposed by removing illegal number plates.

Sector Commander M4, Faisal Akram, said that in line with special directions of DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi, the campaign was launched with aim to curb the crime.

Illegal and fancy number plate vehicles were being discouraged from coming on Motorways to ensure implementation on rules.

He instructed all briefing officers to fully brief the vehicle with illegal number plates and unload them immediately.

The Sector Commander said that in case of any help or complaint at the motorway or highway, call the helpline '130'.

The first duty of the motorway police was to make national Highways safer and more secure, he concluded.