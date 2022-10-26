NH&MP launches crackdown against illegal number plates vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has launched crackdown against vehicles with illegal number plates at Motorway M-4 here Thursday.

According to the spokesman of NH&MP M-4, Inspector Gulzar Hussain said that the vehicles were being checked at all toll plazas and heavy fines being imposed to vehicles with illegal or fancy number plates by removing number plates.

The NH&MP have posted briefing officials at all toll plazas to discourage owners of vehicles with fancy number plates.

Sector Commander Motorway Police M-4, Atif Ali Chaudhry said that the aim of the campaign was to prevent crime.

The Motorway Police officials were directed to completely brief the owners of vehicle with illegal number plates and unload it immediately from motorways.

The motorway users were asked to dial motorway police helpline '130, in case of any help on the motorways, the spokesman concluded.