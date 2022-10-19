UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Launches Crackdown Against Overloaded Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

NH&MP launches crackdown against overloaded vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday launched crackdown against all types of overloaded vehicles and vehicles with axle weight exceeding the prescribed limit on M4 motorway.

According to details, enforcement was underway against overloading and overweight vehicles on Motorway M4 under the Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood's vision 'No More Violations'.

According to Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhry, briefing officers have been appointed at all interchanges to prevent any kind of overloading and vehicles with axle weight exceeding the prescribed limit from coming on the highways.

However, strict legal action was being taken against the law violators, he told.

He said that the motorway was our national asset and its importance was a milestone in national development. The purpose of these measures on the national highways was to save precious human lives by controlling traffic accidents, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Traffic All From Weight

Recent Stories

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

8 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

24 minutes ago
 NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardar ..

NAB decides withdraw cases against Asif Ali Zardari

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate ..

Pakistan to adopt effective measures to eradicate polio

5 hours ago
 China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehb ..

China helped Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbab ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 08 West Indies Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.