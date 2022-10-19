NH&MP launches crackdown against overloaded vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday launched crackdown against all types of overloaded vehicles and vehicles with axle weight exceeding the prescribed limit on M4 motorway.

According to details, enforcement was underway against overloading and overweight vehicles on Motorway M4 under the Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood's vision 'No More Violations'.

According to Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhry, briefing officers have been appointed at all interchanges to prevent any kind of overloading and vehicles with axle weight exceeding the prescribed limit from coming on the highways.

However, strict legal action was being taken against the law violators, he told.

He said that the motorway was our national asset and its importance was a milestone in national development. The purpose of these measures on the national highways was to save precious human lives by controlling traffic accidents, he concluded.