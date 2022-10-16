UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Launches Crackdown Against Passenger Vehicles Lacking Emergency Door

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 09:10 PM

NH&MP launches crackdown against passenger vehicles lacking emergency door

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police launched a crackdown against public transport vehicles with no emergency exit door.

According to official sources, Sector Commander M-4 Atif Chaudhary instructed officers to keep checking public transport vehicles.

"It is the duty of National Highway and Motorway Police to ensure safety of the passengers," he added.

"Public transport without an emergency gate cannot be allowed on roads. Strict legal action will be taken against violators," he added.

He also urged passengers to call National Highways and Motorway Police's helpline 130 for any assistance. "The Motorways Police is always engaged in providing timely assistance to the citizens," he said.

