NH&MP Launches Drive Against Illegal Registration Plate, Police Lights

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:25 PM

NH&MP launches drive against illegal registration plate, police lights

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday launched a special campaign against illegal registration number plates and unauthorized police lights on motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday launched a special campaign against illegal registration number plates and unauthorized police lights on motorway.

The NH&MP is adheres to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance to his commuters, said a press release.

NH&MP believed in equal application of law, strict enforcement to regulate the flow of traffic.

During the campaign, drivers were specially briefed regarding illegal number plates and unauthorized police lights and traffic violations. During the special campaign, 3843 drivers were briefed, 1313 drivers were fined and 307 vehicles were sent back from toll plazas.

The NH&MP was committed to facilitating the public through strict enforcement of traffic laws on motorways and national highways and road safety education.

