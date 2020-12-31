UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Launches Drive To Control Accidents At Roads

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:51 PM

National Highways and Motorway police (NH&MP) launched drive to control motorcycle accidents at roads

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway police (NH&MP) launched drive to control motorcycle accidents at roads.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with sector commander Nadeem Ashraf Warraich, DSP Rao Iqbal and others inaugurated the drive during a seminar organised by Bait 18 on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas said that launching drive to control accidents is appreciable.

The district administration will fully cooperated with motorway police to make the drive successful.

Sector commander Nadeem Ashraf said that Motorway police is running drive to reduce road accidents.

He urged the citizens to follow the traffic rules and saved their own lives and others.

DC and sector commander also planted saplings in connection with Clean and Green Punjab drive.

The fog lights, back mirrors will be installed at motorcycles while helmets also be distributed among riders free of cost during the drive.

