NHMP launches extensive awareness drive to curb traffic accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have kicked off a comprehensive awareness campaign across various motorways and highways nationwide, aiming to reduce traffic accidents and enhance road safety.

An NHMP public relations officer on Friday said while talking to APP that, the initiative was spurred by directives from the Inspector General of NHMP, Salman Chohdary in order to ensure road safety and minimize traffic mishaps.

The NHMP's campaign will focus on educating travelers about the dangers of lane jumping, the risks associated with using mobile phones while driving, and the importance of wearing seat belts.

Additionally, the campaign incorporates specially-abled individuals who actively participate in spreading awareness by holding placards with messages tailored to road safety.

Former test cricketer Shoaib Muhammad has also lent his support to the NHMP's awareness efforts, encouraging travelers to adopt safe driving practices and adhere to traffic regulations.

The NHMP has received widespread acknowledgment from commuters for its initiative, while the testimonials from travelers have been recorded and shared on social media platforms to broaden the campaign's reach.

NHMP officials are actively engaged in educating drivers and passengers about traffic rules, emphasizing the significance of wearing seat belts, and highlighting the hazards of using mobile phones while driving. They also stressed the importance of avoiding over-speeding and lane jumping, which are common causes of accidents resulting in loss of life and permanent disabilities.

The road users have praised the NHMP's dedication to road safety and expressed hope that such campaigns will persist to ensure the safety and well-being of all travelers.