NH&MP Launches Fog/smog Awareness Drive At Motorway M4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Thursday launched fog/smog awareness drive at Sub Sector M-4.

An awareness seminar was held at Beat No 22 in connection with the upcoming weather of fog/smog as per directions of IG motorway Khalid Mahmood.

DIG Shahid Javed, Sector Commander M4 Atif Ali Chaudhry, Sector Commander M5 Rana Muhammad Ismail and others participated in the seminar.

Deputy Inspector General Shahid Javed inspected the briefing about smog awareness to road users and gift hampers were distributed among the children along with the road users.

Speaking on this occasion, DIG said that planting trees was a noble cause and plays an important role in dealing with climate change for the better future of the country. In addition, he said that preventive measures should be taken to control smog and its harms. Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhry said that planting trees was vital to make Pakistan greener.

He said that thousands of trees were being planted in surroundings of motorway M4 for making the environment clean and green.

