NH&MP Launches Monsoon Tree-plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has launched monsoon tree-plantation drive at Sukhar-Pindi Bhatian motorway M-4 on Sunday.

As per directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mahmood, Sector Commander Atif Chaudhry inaugurated the tree-plantation drive in-collaboration with FGRF in recent monsoon season by planting a sapling at Sher Shah Interchange Beat No. 22.

Speaking on this occasion, Atif Chaudhary said that tree- plantation drive was being started at Sector M4 by planting fruit trees. Plan has been made to plant fruit trees on large scale at all interchanges of Sector M-4 which will be increased on a weekly basis to make the Motorway M4 greener and greener.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be made for the better future of Pakistan and added that trees are also eco-friendly. Plants provide us oxygen, nutritional needs and also provide shade nests to birds and also reduce the intensity of heat, he added.

Muhammad Asif Attari from FGRF said that our manifesto was to make Pakistan green by planting trees.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti and several officers of Beat No. 22, who planted saplings in their respective sections and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

