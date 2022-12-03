UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Launches Operation Against Over Speeding Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

NH&MP launches operation against over speeding vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sector M-4 has launched an operation against overspeeding vehicles. According to the details, the latest day and night speed-checking cameras have been handed over to Sector M4 under the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood.

Sector Commander Atif Chaudhary said that the accidents could be minimized by controlling overspeed with the help of the latest speed-checking cameras at motorways. Moreover, he ordered to continue the briefing regarding fog lights at all toll plazas and also gave a briefing on 'No More' campaign to review wrong side overtaking, over speed checking and making the operations more effective with the help of spotters against vehicles imitating police lights.

Atif Chaudhary said that the purpose of these measures was that Motorway police to protect the passengers from life and financial loss by making national highways safe and comfortable.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

2 hours ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

2 hours ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

3 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

6 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.