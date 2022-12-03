NH&MP launches operation against over speeding vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sector M-4 has launched an operation against overspeeding vehicles. According to the details, the latest day and night speed-checking cameras have been handed over to Sector M4 under the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood.

Sector Commander Atif Chaudhary said that the accidents could be minimized by controlling overspeed with the help of the latest speed-checking cameras at motorways. Moreover, he ordered to continue the briefing regarding fog lights at all toll plazas and also gave a briefing on 'No More' campaign to review wrong side overtaking, over speed checking and making the operations more effective with the help of spotters against vehicles imitating police lights.

Atif Chaudhary said that the purpose of these measures was that Motorway police to protect the passengers from life and financial loss by making national highways safe and comfortable.