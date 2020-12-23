NH&MP launches road safety campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday launched a special campaign to paste reflecting stickers on heavy transport, public service and private vehicles at Ravi Toll Plaza.

The campaign was led by NH&MP Training College Deputy Commandant SP Ghulam Qadir Sandhu.

During the campaign, reflecting stickers were pasted on more than 200 vehicles besides imparting road safety briefing to the drivers about adopting safety measures during fog.

Talking on the occasion, SP Ghulam Qadir said that the purpose of the campaign was to save precious human lives and properties.

He said that as the visibility of drivers was adversely affected during night and foggy season, these reflecting stickers would help a lot in marking the presence of the vehicles.

Talking about the safety measures during current foggy season, SP Ghulam Qadir said that people should avoid unnecessary travelling, install fog lights in their vehicles, reduce speed and maintain safe distance from other vehicles during foggy conditions.