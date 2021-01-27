UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Launches Road Safety Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:06 PM

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam on Wednesday said that motorcyclists were involved in most of the accidents so that it was needed to educate and guide them about road safety measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura Commandant DIG Mehboob Aslam on Wednesday said that motorcyclists were involved in most of the accidents so that it was needed to educate and guide them about road safety measures.

He expressed these views after inaugurating a road safety campaign launched in collaboration with Honda Atlas here.

He said that patience, discipline and courage were the hallmark of NH&MP, adding that motorway officials were utilizing their energies to educate the people, besides enforcing traffic rules and laws.

It was among top priorities of NH&MP to put in place measur es for reducing accidents at national highways, he said and added that the dilapidated headlights, non-availability of side mirrors and rear lights were among major causes of motorcyclists' accidents.

He said that head injuries during accidents could also be prevented by using standardized helmets and implementation on traffic rules and laws.

He said that such road safety campaigns would remain continue at various point where free of costs helmets, side mirrors and other gadgets would be distributed among the bike riders.

Earlier, the DIG distributed helmets and side mirrors among the two-wheelers.

