NH&MP launches safety helmet awareness campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Training College Deputy Commandant Taimur Khan on Thursday said that it had always been top priority of NH&MP to focus on safety of motorcyclists as they were most vulnerable to accidents among all road users.

He expressed these views during safety helmet awareness campaign conducted near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange in collaboration with Atlas Honda.

The aim of the campaign was to create awareness about safety helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights of motorcycles.

National Manager Safety Atlas Honda Iftikhar Ahmad, Regional Manager Safety Atlas Honda Asif Ikraam, NH&MP officials and a large number of people were also present.

During the campaign, safety helmets were distributed among motorcyclists. Besides, back view mirrors, headlights and taillights were also installed on the motorcycles.

Addressing on the occasion, NH&MP Deputy Commandent Timur Khan said that head injury was major cause of death for motorcyclists but it could be avoided by use of standard safety helmets, following traffic rules and adopting road safety measures.

On the occasion, Atlas Honda National Manager Safety Iftikhar Ahmad said that they would continue to work with NH&MP in spreading road safety awareness among public.