NH&MP launches special drive use of seat belt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways police (NH&MP) launched special drive about use of seat belt for road users sitting on second seat.

DSP motorways police Beat-23, Masroor Ali said that the special drive was launched, under the directions of Inspector General NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam, as use of seat belt is also necessary for second seat traveller as well as driver of the vehicle for minimum loss in case of road accident.

He said that motorways police is giving briefing to road users to sensitize them about importance of seat belt for second seat travellers.

Motorways police officials imparting guidance about importance of seat belt for second seat road users alongwith road safety at all interchanges of Sukhur motorway.

He urged the people to dial motorways police helpline 130 in case of any emergency during travelling at motorway and every possible facility will be extended.