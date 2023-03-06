UrduPoint.com

NHMP Launches Tree Plantation Drive In Sector N-50

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :In response to the call of the Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), the Sector Commander of N-50 (Kuchlak-Zhob/D.I.Khan) has taken the initiative to plant saplings on the side of the road and distribute them among road users.

According to the NHMP, this noble cause has been initiated with the aim of reducing environmental pollution and improving the overall air quality in the region. During the plantation drive, the Sector Commander personally planted saplings and also distributed them among the road users.

The Motorway Police has emphasized the need for collective action and urged the citizens to play their part in making their environment cleaner and greener.

This initiative by the NHMP is a small step in the right direction, and it is hoped that this will inspire other organizations and individuals to follow suit which will have a significant impact on the health of planet.

