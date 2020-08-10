NHMP launches tree-plantation drive in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched a tree plantation campaign at the lawn of SP NHMP Sukkur here on Monday. The NHMP SP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo launched the campaign as part of the government's initiative in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution.

During the campaign, about 500 saplings were planted at the same time by the officials of NHMP, whereas the NHMP has set a target of planting 30,000 trees across the region with an aim to bring about a 'green revolution'.

Addressing on the occasion, Bhayo said NH&MP would effectively participate in ensuring healthy environment and social activities for betterment of country as well as to make Pakistan more beautiful in future. He said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more as trees keep the environment clean and help make economic gains.