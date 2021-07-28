NHMP license branch to remain open on weekends from Aug 14

The services of Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) under National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will be extended beyond official working timings from August 14 for the convenience of the public and will remain open on weekends

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The services of Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) under National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will be extended beyond official working timings from August 14 for the convenience of the public and will remain open on weekends.

Inspector General NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said this while addressing an E-Khuli Kachehri at FM-95 Radio and official Facebook Page of NHMP.

He said that NHMP is trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters.

He said NHMP is a premier law enforcement agency, which enshrines the core values of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance to road users, adding that NHMP believes in equal and fair application of law, strict enforcement on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic.

He also answered the questions placed by the radio listeners all over the country/ abroad.

He added that the standard of road safety in Pakistan are acknowledged worldwide. Courteous dealing with commuters, help to the distressed road users and steps taken for safety of road users are those qualities of Motorway Police which has earned great respect and good name for the department.

He requested the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents, avoid overtaking where prohibited.

IG, NHM said, "Carefulness costs nothing but Carelessness may cost your life". The national Highways and Motorway Police was working day and night to make roads safe.

To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission, he added.