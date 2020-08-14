NH&MP Made Special Arrangements To Celebrate Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:47 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur has made special arrangements to celebrate Independence Day here on Friday.
According to the NH&MP spokesperson, the day was started with recitation of Holy Quran, special prayers were offered for the development of the country and for the independence of Kashmir.
A flag march was also organized on national highway Sukkur.
A road safety campaign was also launched with banners.
A special tree plantation campaign was also underway on Independence Day which was led by SSP NH&MP Sukkur Zone Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo, he added.