UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Made Special Arrangements To Celebrate Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:47 PM

NH&MP made special arrangements to celebrate Independence Day

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur has made special arrangements to celebrate Independence Day here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur has made special arrangements to celebrate Independence Day here on Friday.

According to the NH&MP spokesperson, the day was started with recitation of Holy Quran, special prayers were offered for the development of the country and for the independence of Kashmir.

A flag march was also organized on national highway Sukkur.

A road safety campaign was also launched with banners.

A special tree plantation campaign was also underway on Independence Day which was led by SSP NH&MP Sukkur Zone Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo, he added.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Sukkur Independence March

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

46 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chile&#039;s FM discuss effort ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Djibouti&#039;s FM discuss bil ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat is not less than a bomb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.