NH&MP Make All-out Efforts To Facilitate Road Users: Chadhar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will make all-out efforts to facilitate road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will make all-out efforts to facilitate road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters.

SP National Highways and Motorway Police Sukkur zone, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said this during a surprise visit to the highway on Monday.

During his visit, the SP observed public dealing of officers and asked them to show maximum tolerance while dealing with the commuters. He instructed them to ensure effective checking of over speeding vehicles through speed checking cameras.

More Stories From Pakistan

