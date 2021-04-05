NH&MP make all-out efforts to facilitate road users: Chadhar

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will make all-out efforts to facilitate road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur will make all-out efforts to facilitate road users and provide timely and effective help to commuters.

SP National Highways and Motorway Police Sukkur zone, Javed Iqbal Chadhar said this during a surprise visit to the highway on Monday.

During his visit, the SP observed public dealing of officers and asked them to show maximum tolerance while dealing with the commuters. He instructed them to ensure effective checking of over speeding vehicles through speed checking cameras.