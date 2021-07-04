UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Manages 325 Mln Vehicles, Helped To 1,023 Mln Motorists

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

NH&MP manages 325 mln vehicles, helped to 1,023 mln motorists

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has managed 325 million vehicles, 1,023 million motorists were rendered road assistance while 15,221 million people were briefed on public awareness and road safety education.

According to the statistics of the year 2020 shared by NH&MP, 119 missing children were found and handed over to their heirs, 78 stolen vehicles were recovered and 125 suspects were arrested.

During same year, 1900 driving licenses were also issued by the Driver's Licensing Authority.

Turning to operations in the stated period, there was a 44% reduction in accidents on National Highways and Motorways.

NHMP, Helpline 130 has been made toll free. The Motorway Police Helpline (130) has been upgraded and an Emergency Response Center has been set up.

The statistic added that State of the Art Drivers Licensing Authority established in Islamabad, Helpline 130, FM Radio 95, travel Advisory Portal, Smartphone App, Online Complaint Portal and mobile Education Unit were giving services to road users round the clock.

