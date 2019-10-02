NHMP mission to promote road safety through effective enforcement: IG

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) A D Khowaja said on Wednesday that it was mission of NHMP to promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) A D Khowaja said on Wednesday that it was mission of NHMP to promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism.

This was stated by the IG, NHMP while addressing the participants of study tour of 46th batch of under training assistant superintendents of Police (ASPs).

He said there has always been a deficit of trust between police and public. The responsibility of police was to protect the life and property of people.

He urged the newly inducted police officers to revive the trust of people in the police system.

Khowaja said he had strong belief that police department was the most important because the safety of life and property of people was in its hands.

He said that National Highways and Motorway Police has always been an exception for its honesty, courtesy, and professionalism. It is the honesty, courtesy, proactive approach and spirit to help the people in distress which makes an organization prominent.

He advised the under training ASPs to be thankful to the Almighty Allah who has chosen them for this sacred profession.

He said that the young ASPs were hope of the department and they should revive the trust of police with their performance and attitude. He urged them to start their career with good ambitions to serve the public.

The IG Motorway Police said that NHMP has attained the status of the premier and lead traffic regulation and enforcement agency in Pakistan. By sticking to its core values of honesty, courtesy and help, NHMP has won hearts of the public.

He said that NHMP has reduced the gap between police and public. Now people look towards this department as matter of pride which is a matter of great satisfaction.

He further said, help to commuters in distress was a hallmark of National Highways and Motorway Police as 845,718 assistances were rendered in the year 2018 and regular briefings conducted at toll plazas and bus stands. NHMP officers also conducted Road Safety seminars, Road Workshops and Road Safety Walks.

He added that state of the art Drivers Licensing Authority established in Islamabad, Helpline 130, FM Radio 95, travel Advisory Portal, Smartphone App, Online Complaint Portal, mobile education Unit were providing services to road users round the clock.