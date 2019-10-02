UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHMP Mission To Promote Road Safety Through Effective Enforcement: IG

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:24 PM

NHMP mission to promote road safety through effective enforcement: IG

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) A D Khowaja said on Wednesday that it was mission of NHMP to promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) A D Khowaja said on Wednesday that it was mission of NHMP to promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism.

This was stated by the IG, NHMP while addressing the participants of study tour of 46th batch of under training assistant superintendents of Police (ASPs).

He said there has always been a deficit of trust between police and public. The responsibility of police was to protect the life and property of people.

He urged the newly inducted police officers to revive the trust of people in the police system.

Khowaja said he had strong belief that police department was the most important because the safety of life and property of people was in its hands.

He said that National Highways and Motorway Police has always been an exception for its honesty, courtesy, and professionalism. It is the honesty, courtesy, proactive approach and spirit to help the people in distress which makes an organization prominent.

He advised the under training ASPs to be thankful to the Almighty Allah who has chosen them for this sacred profession.

He said that the young ASPs were hope of the department and they should revive the trust of police with their performance and attitude. He urged them to start their career with good ambitions to serve the public.

The IG Motorway Police said that NHMP has attained the status of the premier and lead traffic regulation and enforcement agency in Pakistan. By sticking to its core values of honesty, courtesy and help, NHMP has won hearts of the public.

He said that NHMP has reduced the gap between police and public. Now people look towards this department as matter of pride which is a matter of great satisfaction.

He further said, help to commuters in distress was a hallmark of National Highways and Motorway Police as 845,718 assistances were rendered in the year 2018 and regular briefings conducted at toll plazas and bus stands. NHMP officers also conducted Road Safety seminars, Road Workshops and Road Safety Walks.

He added that state of the art Drivers Licensing Authority established in Islamabad, Helpline 130, FM Radio 95, travel Advisory Portal, Smartphone App, Online Complaint Portal, mobile education Unit were providing services to road users round the clock.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Education Motorway Mobile Road Traffic Young Lead 2018

Recent Stories

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

45 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

45 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews NFPA certification acquired ..

56 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Chief to Visit Malaysia From Octob ..

2 minutes ago

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues to support Yemen’s education secto ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.