NHMP most honest department patrolling 4,148 km highways and motorways: Kaleem Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police(NHMP) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said on Thursday said that NHMP was one of the most honest and corruption- free departments in the country, patrolling 4,148 km of highways and motorways.

Adressing the performance appraisal ceremony of the Motorway Police, he said that the main objective of the Motorway Police was to ensure the flow of traffic on the national highways and provide timely assistance to the passengers and in case of any difficulty, provide immediate assistance to the passengers and education of road safety as well as law enforcement.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was the chief guest of the event.

Kaleem Imam said that the National Highways and Motorways Police has made the best national services possible even with the least manpower.

In addition to protecting highways and motorways, he said the Motorway Police was providing services such as Helpline 130, Driver's Licensing Authority, travel Guidance and Complaints Portal, FM-95 Radio and mobile Education Unit.

He said that the NHMP has issued tickets to 21,5,02,971 violators of traffic rules in the last two years, provided assistance to 16,84,324 persons, handed over 155 missing children to their families and recovered 108 stolen vehicles.

During two years 115 illegal arms were recovered, 564 kg of drugs were recovered and goods worth Rs. 30,36,000 were delivered to the owners.

He said at the same time, some important steps were taken in the context of the problems which led to positive changes in the organization.

These include recruitment of 2228 officers, promotion of 5197 officers, amendments to Road Safety Laws 2007, increase in penalties listed in schedule 12, launch of bulk SMS service, establishment of flat management system, smart phone application and Pakistan's first HTV simulator.

While fulfilling its national responsibilities, NHMP planted 269,222 saplings during the National Tree Planting Campaign under the tree planting drive.

Addressing the function, Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan said that the Motorway Police is one of the best institutions in Pakistan which has maintained its performance standards.

Prior to the ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed also planted a sapling in the premises of the Driving Licensing Authority under national tree plantation campaign.