NHMP Motorway Zone Helped 214,000 Passengers In 2019, Imposed Fines Worth Over Rs 818 Million

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Motorway Zone from Peshawar to Lahore helped over 214,000 passengers whereas 17,98,291 persons were fined for traffic rules violations which also included 13 VIP challans during 2019

As per figures released by the NHMP, Motorway Zone imposed fines worth Rs 81,84,01,474 were imposed on the violators of the traffic rules.

Besides 340 kg contrabands were also recovered which included 28 kg heroin, 36.54 kg opium, and 26.12 kg Charas which were handed over to concerned department.

The NHMP Motorway Zone also recovered 36 stolen vehicles, and reunited 27 run away or missing children with their parents.

An amount worth Rs 2,47,59,586 cash and costly items found on the motorway were returned to the persons to whom they belonged.

Besides 70 gold ornaments were also returned which were forgotten by passengers at various service areas along the motorways.

Foiling attempts of smuggling, the motorway police recovered 967 mobile phones, 18 sacks of tea, 18 bundles of imported cloth, cameras worth over Rs 100,000 and handed over to concerned departments.

The Motorway Police also helped the people in 180 road accidents on the motorway and 800 injured persons were shifted to the hospitals.

During the previous year, the Motorway Police briefed and distributed road safety pamphlets among 1.8 million road users as part of road safety education. Besides, the NHMP Motorway Zone also organized 35 seminars, 26 walks and road safety lectures were given at 750 places including schools, colleges, bus stands and seminaries.

DIG Motorway Zone, Ashfaq Ahmed appreciating the performance of the NHMP, said that despite facing many challenges, the Motorway Police was utilizing all its resources to serve the masses in best possible manner and would continue to serve them.

He said that creation of awareness about road safety among the masses was need of the hour and media and social media could play important role in achieving the target.

