NHMP mulls over stringent, novel legislation to curb traffic accidents: Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Jamil Hashmi said the NHMP was working to bring amendments in the existing motorway traffic laws.

He said that the NHMP was also mulling over to introduce punishment of ban on bus services for a month on over speeding and breaking motorway traffic laws. He added that the motorway police was also considering to impose heavy fines of Rs20,000 and Rs25,000 on trailer and truck drivers for violating rules at motorways.

He made these remarks at an awareness seminar on "Drowsing at Wheels" organized by NHMP at Islamic International University (IIU) here Sunday.

NHMP Senior Superintendent of Police Jamil Hashmi said the NHMP was working on a plan to bring automation in issuing challan and latest cameras for surveillance on motorways.

Addressing the awareness seminar he said the NHMP Inspector General A D Khowaja had taken serious measures for enhancing the capacity and capability of NHMP.

He said it was a shared responsibility of the society and law enforcement agencies to abide by the law. "People should abide by traffic laws and protect themselves from rash drivers and law violators as they could jeopardize their life and property on roads," he added.

NHMP education Wing In-charge Inspector Imran Abbas delivered a detailed presentation on the theme "Drowsing at Wheels" and informed the participants about safety measures and traffic laws.

He said around 3,000 people die every year in the country in road accidents.

Besides, road accidents are also causing Rs212 billion loss to the masses, he added.

Abbas said that properly wearing helmet and seat belts could decrease over 50 percent risk of fatal injuries, which mostly undermine while travelling on roads.

"Concentration, control on nerves and cognizance of the situation in an accident could help mitigate the risk of fatality and even bigg loss. People should develop their basic understanding of right of way, difference between line and lane and time management to avoid traffic accidents," he said.

IIU, Vice President Admin Prof Dr Muhammad Munir thanked NHMP for taking interest in educating 180 drivers of the university on better use of roads and traffic laws.

He urged the NHMP to conduct separate training and awareness sessions for male and female students of the varsity who comprise over 30,000.

