NHMP North Zone 5 Intends To Pilot Drug Testing Trails At Check Points

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 08:37 PM

NHMP North Zone 5 intends to pilot drug testing trails at check points

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone 5 plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private laboratory to conduct drug tests on passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone 5 plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private laboratory to conduct drug tests on passengers.

According to the sources, the NHMP was actively working to curb the use of drugs on highways and motorways, which has become a major concern for road safety in recent years.

In this regard, the NHMP has decided to partner with a private laboratory to carry out drug tests, in addition to routine security screening of passengers.

The MoU was expected to be signed in the coming weeks and the private laboratory will be responsible for drug testing and training of motorway police officers.

The move will help the NHMP identify any travellers who may be under the influence of drugs, and take appropriate action to prevent any potential accidents or harm to others.

This collaboration with a private laboratory is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and security of travellers on highways and motorways.

If the drug testing trail by the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone 5 and a private laboratory are successful, it could potentially be expanded nationwide.

