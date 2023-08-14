Open Menu

NHMP North Zone Celebrates Independence Day With Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police North Zone on Monday celebrated 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm.

The day started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, said a press release.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Zonal Office Motorway North Zone.

DIG Motorway North Zone, Mohammad Yusuf Malik was the chief guest of the event.

On this occasion, he reiterated that Motorway Police would maintain their traditions of ethical behaviour, timely help and protection of the life and property of the passengers.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Sector Offices, Line Headquarters and Beats centres.

Gifts were also distributed along with road safety briefings at all main toll plazas of Motorway, North Zone.

