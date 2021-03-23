NH&MP observe Pakistan Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura on Tuesday organized national flag hoisting ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day.

Deputy Commandant NH&MP Training College Taimoor Khan laid floral wreath upon monument of Shuhda of NH&MP.

With relevance to Pakistan Day, national songs and speeches were presented while special prizes were also distributed among trainee officers.

Addressing the officers, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan said that every segment of society would have to play its role for progressive Pakistan.

He said the purpose behind organizing special events regarding Pakistan Day was to mark the importanceof this historical day and give message to upcoming generations that our heroes had rendered greatsacrifices to achieve this country.