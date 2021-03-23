UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Observe Pakistan Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:20 PM

NH&MP observe Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura on Tuesday organized national flag hoisting ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day.

Deputy Commandant NH&MP Training College Taimoor Khan laid floral wreath upon monument of Shuhda of NH&MP.

With relevance to Pakistan Day, national songs and speeches were presented while special prizes were also distributed among trainee officers.

Addressing the officers, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan said that every segment of society would have to play its role for progressive Pakistan.

He said the purpose behind organizing special events regarding Pakistan Day was to mark the importanceof this historical day and give message to upcoming generations that our heroes had rendered greatsacrifices to achieve this country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Pakistan Day Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

UAE’s industrial exports valued at AED84.2 billi ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai underlines competitiveness as one of &#039;S ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore of ..

32 minutes ago

Chairman Senate asks private sector to take lead i ..

2 minutes ago

UN verifies 15 death.400 missing in Rohingya fire

2 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs authorized PNSC oil tanker to sli ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.