NHMP Observe 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' On M-14

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

The National Highways Motorways Police (NHMP) observed 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' at Sector M-14 with national reverence and enthusiasm on Saturday

According to a press release issued here, the day was observed under the leadership of Sector Commander M-14 Farhad Ullah Wazir. The banners inscribed with slogans against the inhuman atrocities of India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were displayed on all the Toll plazas from Hakla to Yarik interchange.

On the instructions of Sector Commander Farhad Ullah Wazir, Beat Commander Pindigheb observed the day at Hakla Toll plaza where the people were holding banners in favour of Kashmir independence and against the Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, a strong message was given to the international community for solidarity with Kashmiri brethren along with road safety walk at all toll plazas including Kharappa, Mianwali, Issakhel, Yarik and Line headquarters office.

Zonal Commander DIG Motorways North Yusuf Malik paid salute at the memorial of martyrs at the sector office Swabi Line.

A message of solidarity with Kashmir was given to the international community through observance of one minute silence and ringing of sirens.

