NHMP Observes Intl. Human Rights Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

NHMP observes intl. Human Rights day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Inspector General NHMP, National Highways & Motorway Police N-5 North Zone made Special Arrangements at all Toll Plazas of PeshawarLahore GT Road on International Human Rights Day.

Special banners were displayed and Booklets/Pamphlets with regard to the day along with gift hampers were distributed among the road users.

On this occasion, DIG, N-5 North Zone Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan said National Highways & Motorway Police have always observed the Human Rights in its true meaning.

He urged the officers of the Zone to respect and observe the Rights of people with more courtesy and enthusiasm.

DIG said the officers of NHMP have always shown courteous behaviour and firm dedication to serve the people without any discrimination.

Sultan further stated that we firmly stand and committed for the protection of all International Human Rights. On this occasion we should not forget our Kashmiri's brothers and sisters who's Human Rights are severely being violated by Indian Forces.

NHMP stands with Kashmiris people for protection of their Human Rights, he added.

