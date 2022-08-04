NHMP observes Police Martyrs Day

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday observed Police Martyrs Day to honor the sacrifices rendered by police officers in the line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday observed Police Martyrs Day to honor the sacrifices rendered by police officers in the line of duty.

Prayer ceremonies were arranged here at NHMP Line Headquarters. Parliamentary Secretary for Communications MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Inspector General Khalid Mahmood and other NH&MP officers and the families of those who were martyred in the line of duty attended the events.

Addressing the participants, she said that the martyrdom of brave cops lightens up the society, adding that it was an honor for her to attend the ceremony organized in connection with the Police Martyrs Day.

She said that all the martyrs of armed forces and law enforcement agencies were the national heroes, adding that taking care of their families was our first priority.

She said that NHMP has started the "No More" campaign aiming to reduce fatal road accidents which was yielding good results.

Shahida Akhtar Ali assured that Ministry's support will always be available for the betterment of the Motorway Police and the welfare of the officers.

She also assured that efforts will be made to further increase the martyrs package.

IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood said that 45 officers including a female officer of the Motorway Police have lost their lives in the line of duty.

He said that taking care of the families of the martyrs is the top most priority, adding that the sacrifices of martyrs can never be forgotten.

"Despite limited resources, new initiatives are being taken to improve public service and effective law enforcement", he concluded.