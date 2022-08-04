UrduPoint.com

NHMP Observes Police Martyrs Day

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 10:55 PM

NHMP observes Police Martyrs Day

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday observed Police Martyrs Day to honor the sacrifices rendered by police officers in the line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Thursday observed Police Martyrs Day to honor the sacrifices rendered by police officers in the line of duty.

Prayer ceremonies were arranged here at NHMP Line Headquarters. Parliamentary Secretary for Communications MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali was the chief guest on the occasion.

Inspector General Khalid Mahmood and other NH&MP officers and the families of those who were martyred in the line of duty attended the events.

Addressing the participants, she said that the martyrdom of brave cops lightens up the society, adding that it was an honor for her to attend the ceremony organized in connection with the Police Martyrs Day.

She said that all the martyrs of armed forces and law enforcement agencies were the national heroes, adding that taking care of their families was our first priority.

She said that NHMP has started the "No More" campaign aiming to reduce fatal road accidents which was yielding good results.

Shahida Akhtar Ali assured that Ministry's support will always be available for the betterment of the Motorway Police and the welfare of the officers.

She also assured that efforts will be made to further increase the martyrs package.

IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood said that 45 officers including a female officer of the Motorway Police have lost their lives in the line of duty.

He said that taking care of the families of the martyrs is the top most priority, adding that the sacrifices of martyrs can never be forgotten.

"Despite limited resources, new initiatives are being taken to improve public service and effective law enforcement", he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Road All Top

Recent Stories

Int'l community should play role for freedom of II ..

Int'l community should play role for freedom of IIOJ&K people: PYP president

49 seconds ago
 Public School teachers stage sit-in for salary rai ..

Public School teachers stage sit-in for salary raise

50 seconds ago
 Indian forces can't suppress Kashmiri people's des ..

Indian forces can't suppress Kashmiri people's desire for freedom: governor

10 minutes ago
 Japan provides $ 9 mln for sewerage, drainage serv ..

Japan provides $ 9 mln for sewerage, drainage services in Multan

10 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood's daughter Meherbano to contest NA-15 ..

Shah Mahmood's daughter Meherbano to contest NA-157 bye polls as PTI candidate

10 minutes ago
 Bizenjo appeals to nation to express solidarity wi ..

Bizenjo appeals to nation to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.